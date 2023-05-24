Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott Channels Marshawn Lynch: ‘I Like The Money To Stay In My Pocket’

Videos by OutKick

The NFL added a new rule this week. On kickoffs, players can call for a fair catch and allow the offense to start on the 25-yard-line, just like in college football. Pat McAfee went OFF on the rule change and tried to get Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott to do the same.

But McDermott wouldn’t take the bait.

“I like the money to stay in my pocket,” McDermott said with a smirk. He’s referencing, of course, a potential league fine if he makes disparaging remarks.

It seems clear, though, that most coaches and league personnel do not like the new rule.

You have to respect Coach McDermott’s dedication to not getting fined by the league. His response brought up memories of one of the most famous NFL press conferences in history.

As only he can, Marshawn Lynch participated in the famous “I’m just here so I won’t get fined” media visit.

Pat McAfee makes great point while talking to Bills head coach Sean McDermott about new NFL kickoff rule

Back to the topic at hand. Towards the end of the McAfee-McDermott clip, McAfee makes an excellent point.

“We can’t just keep making rules for future potential lawsuits because then we’re never going to stop,” McAfee says. He also references the league leaning towards “player safety.”

That’s correct, and it applies to more than football. It’s a statement on American society.

Overly airing on the side of “safety” gave us two years of COVID hysteria. And, we learned that too many safety measures does not make life better.

The NFL should take notes.