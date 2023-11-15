John Harbaugh Weighs In On Michigan Cheating Scandal, Paints Brother As A Hero

Videos by OutKick

The Harbaugh family knows how to circle the wagons amid Jim being embroiled in a massive cheating scandal.

Jim Harbaugh is currently serving a three game suspension that stops him from coaching on Saturdays after the Big Ten determined Michigan violated the rules with an elaborate sign stealing scandal.

The Wolverines and Harbaugh have a Friday hearing hoping to get an injunction so he can coach again. In the meantime, Michigan has been running a massive spin campaign that starts with the University president and works its way down the ranks. That now includes John Harbaugh, who is adamant his brother did nothing wrong.

Jim Harbaugh is currently suspended amid a massive cheating scandal. (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

John Harbaugh defends his brother Jim.

“His phones, his computers and all that stuff have been looked at, and he’s come through this thing with flying colors. They really have…I don’t know what they’re trying to get, but they don’t have anything of substance. I’m proud of him,” the Ravens head coach told the media Tuesday.

The older Harbaugh brother further added that Jim has “come under fire for whatever reasons and you come out in a really good place doing the right thing all the time. And I’m really proud of that, and it’s great for the family, kids and it’s just a great blessing in that sense.”

You can watch John Harbaugh's full comments below.

John Harbaugh on his embattled brother, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh: “He’s come through this thing with flying colors.” pic.twitter.com/88ju3eyAIc — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) November 14, 2023

The Harbaugh family knows what loyalty is.

John Harbaugh would make Tony Soprano proud with this level of loyalty and commitment to his brother. I’m not even mad about it.

The fact he’s willing to go to the mat for his brother is respectable. Did you all expect John Harbaugh to throw his brother under the bus? Did you think he’d step up to the mic and say, “Yeah, my brother’s program ran what is perhaps the greatest college football cheating scheme of the past 50 years”?

Of course not. The Harbaugh family knows the walls are closing in and they’re closing ranks in response. It’s mafia 101. Never go against the family. Not only is John not going against the family, but his rhetoric is painting his brother Jim as a hero the family can be proud of. Simply incredible.

Yet, it doesn’t change the reality that the Big Ten concluded Michigan’s cheating scheme broke the rules, and as the head coach, the buck has to stop with Jim Harbaugh. He’s squeaky clean, according to John. Clearly, the conference disagrees.

John Harbaugh defends his brother Jim amid massive cheating scandal. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Shoutout to John Harbaugh for sticking to the family code in the face of a historic scandal. That’s the kind of loyalty money can’t buy. Doesn’t change the fact Michigan is in huge trouble, but at least Jim Harbaugh has his people sticking with him.