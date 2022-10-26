John Fetterman’s Senate Chances Tank In The Gambling Markets After Debate Performance

John Fetterman’s Senate chances are in an absolute nosedive in the gambling markets after Tuesday night.

Fetterman, a Democrat, is currently battling Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz for the Senate seat in Pennsylvania, and the pair had their only debate for voters Tuesday night.

Following his debate performance against Dr. Oz, Fetterman, who is still struggling and recovering from a stroke, has absolutely tanked in the PredictIt market.

Fetterman was asked about not paying his taxes. This was his answer: pic.twitter.com/eBiwggqdHf — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 26, 2022

Before the debate started, shares for Fetterman winning the Pennsylvania Senate race were trading at $.47. As soon as the debate started, the price dropped to $.40 and as of Wednesday morning, the price is down to $.36. That represents more than a 23% decline in a span of 14 hours.

The graph below shows exactly when it all fell apart for the Pennsylvania Lt. Governor. The part highlighted represents when the debate started and where it all came crashing down.

Dr. Oz starts to crush John Fetterman in the gambling odds. (Credit: PredictIt)

To make matters worse for Fetterman, stocks in his win were trading at $.75 back in August. That means he’s down 52% from his high in the past 90 days.

The graph below is a bit staggering to see the late spike.

John Fetterman’s stock tanks on PredictIt. (Credit: PredictIt)

Voters have been wondering how Fetterman would do in a debate following a stroke, and people got their most unfiltered look Tuesday night against Dr. Oz.

Despite holding a lead for pretty much the entire race, he might be in big trouble with the election less than two weeks out. At the very least, his chances in the gambling market appear cooked.

John Fetterman is trying to beat Dr. Oz in the (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Will Fetterman be able to hold off Dr. Oz November 8 when people head to the polls? Time will tell, but confidence is definitely fading in his ability to win.