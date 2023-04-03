John Feinstein, Sportswriting Martyr, Throws In Towel, Will Only Use Twitter To ‘Promote Books’

Videos by OutKick

We did it, you guys. We broke John Feinstein.

Last week, the Washington Post writer published a column stating he was staying home from the Final Four because he is unhappy about gun laws in the state of Texas. Both the men’s and women’s tournaments held their Final Four in Texas this year.

So we at OutKick published our own column in response. We called out Feinstein’s hypocrisy. He blames red states like Texas for gun violence but seems to have no issue with the rampant crime in his hometown of Washington, D.C. And we pointed out the sheer audacity of suggesting that an entire tournament should boycott a state just because he said so.

Well, Feinstein didn’t like what we had to say, and he decided to embark on a Twitter feud with OutKick founder Clay Travis.

But it wasn’t just Clay. The sanctimonious sportswriter proceeded to fight with everyone in Clay’s mentions. He threw around words like “dumb” and “fascists” and even called for the repeal of the Second Amendment.

John has been arguing with people in my mentions for almost five days now. And now he wants the second amendment repealed. These left wing sports dudes are bonkers, legit have no idea who pays their salaries. https://t.co/4uwP0vkBfe — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 2, 2023

But like a hamster sprinting on a wheel and getting nowhere, Feinstein finally ran out of steam.

OutKick readers wore him down, and he’s giving up the fight.

John Feinstein announced Monday he will no longer be using Twitter.

Except to promote himself.

“Good morning. After the events of the last three days (not 5 Clay, three) I’ve decided to finally take the advice of my family and friends and not tweet anymore except to promote books, Washington Post columns or to promote friends’ work,” he tweeted. “Life’s too short to spend most of a weekend deleting tweets from people who are profane, beyond insulting and take swipes at my work — which most have never read. I apologize to followers who I have enjoyed exchanges with — and there are many — but, as my wife says, ‘I’m over it.'”

to spend most of a weekend deleting tweets from people who are profane, beyond insulting and take swipes at my work–which most have never read. I apologize to followers who I have enjoyed exchanges with–and there are many–but, as my wife says, "I'm over it." — John Feinstein (@JFeinsteinBooks) April 3, 2023

It takes a special kind of entitlement to constantly preach from your soapbox and then play the victim when people don’t agree with you.

But I have a feeling this Twitter hiatus is only temporary. Eventually, Feinstein won’t be able to resist the temptation to tell us all how wrong and stupid we are.

So this probably isn’t goodbye — just farewell. And thanks for reading, John.