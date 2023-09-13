Secret Service Agent Who Witnessed JFK Assassination Makes History-Changing Claim About Magic Bullet

Videos by OutKick

Former Secret Service agent Paul Landis has made a shocking claim about what really happened in Dallas the day John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

JFK was killed Nov. 22, 1963 in Dallas when Lee Harvey Oswald shot him from the Texas School Book Depository building.

A major part of the investigation conducted by the Warren Commission hinged on a single bullet that hit Kennedy also went right through him and hit then-Texas Governor John Connally in the back, thigh, chest and wrist. It’s known as the Magic Bullet theory, and it’s been a hotly debated topic for decades.

How could one bullet cause so much damage? The reason the Warren Commission settled on that as the explanation for so much carnage was the projectile was found on Connally’s stretcher after the shooting. The presumption was it ended up there during medical operations.

Former Secret Service agent Paul Landis appears to debunk the Magic Bullet theory. (Photo by National Archive/Newsmakers)

Is the Magic Bullet theory false?

Landis, who was with Kennedy’s motorcade, says that’s not what happened at all. He told The New York Times that the projectile wasn’t originally found on Connally’s stretcher. In fact, it wasn’t found at the hospital at all.

The former USSS agent told the NYT he found the bullet in Kennedy’s limo lodged in the seat behind where Kennedy was at the time he was hit.

Out of fear of “souvenir hunters” coming near the limo, Landis grabbed it, entered the hospital and placed it on Kennedy’s stretcher in hopes it could help the doctors. He believes the stretchers got pushed together and the bullet moved from JFK to Connally.

“There was nobody there to secure the scene, and that was a big, big bother to me. All the agents that were there were focused on the president. This was all going on so quickly. And I was just afraid that — it was a piece of evidence, that I realized right away. Very important. And I didn’t want it to disappear or get lost. So it was, ‘Paul, you’ve got to make a decision,’ and I grabbed it,” he explained to the NYT.

Lee Harvey Oswald was accused of killing John F. Kennedy. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Paul Landis’ claim, if true, changes everything about the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

The implication is crystal clear. If the bullet the Warren Commission leaned on to approve the official story of Oswald being the lone shooter wasn’t with Connally but found behind him, then there’s no explanation for how Connally was hit. That would leave the door open to there being more than one shooter, a theory many people believe.

Landis, who was never interviewed by the Warren Commission, had always believed Oswald was the lone killer, but as he nears the end of his life, he’s not nearly as confident as he once was.

“At this point, I’m beginning to doubt myself. Now I begin to wonder,” Landis told the New York Times, but wouldn’t speculate further.

Lyndon Baines Johnson became President after John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

There have long been different theories about the JFK assassination.

The assassination of John F. Kennedy is one of the most debated topics in American history. There are countless theories, and you could spend days on the web reading them all.

Was it the Russians? Did the Cubans play a role? How about the mob? Were there more shooters on The Grassy Knoll? Was Oswald a patsy?

People who don’t believe in any of those theories will often point to the Warren Commission’s official story of Oswald being a lone gunman and how a single round caused so much damage.

If that bullet was found behind Kennedy and not with Connally, then the Magic Bullet theory is complete nonsense and the Warren Commission’s findings would be incorrect.

*Buckle up*

Was shot and killed in Dallas. A former Secret Service agent claims the history of the Magic Bullet theory is incorrect. (Photo by Three Lions/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

If the Warren Commission’s findings were wrong, then what is the truth? Where did the shots that did so much damage to Connally come from? Landis believes the bullet hit Kennedy and lost velocity, which is why it was found behind him. That’s a lot easier to believe than a single round did an unreal amount of damage.

If Paul Landis is telling the truth (his story on the surface is much more believable than the Magic Bullet theory) it begs significant questions about what happened on that day in 1963 in Dallas. Give us your theories in the comments below.