in Golf

John Daly Says He Chugged Crown Royal Before Beating Pal Tiger Woods

updated 1 Comment

It was never easy to beat Tiger Woods in his prime, and if you dared to think you could, you probably needed a little liquid courage to keep that confidence going.

Hey, it worked for John Daly, who relayed a story about the Target World Challenge back in the early 2000s.

Daly and a few others were throwing back some Crown Royal when Woods walked nearby. Daly told Woods to join the fun. Woods declined, saying he preferred to hit some balls.

“Two hours later, he comes back…. ‘Hey, you gonna have a drink with us now?’” Daly said he asked. “He goes, ‘Nah I’m gonna go get my gym shorts on and go work out.’

“Three hours later, he comes back, I’m into my third bottle of Crown. I’m wasted. We’re all just wasted, but we’re having a good time.”

John Daly
John Daly tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the PGA TOUR Champions ClubCorp Classic at Las Colinas Country Club on April 22 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Woods suggested to Daly that perhaps it wasn’t such a good idea to be “wasted,” given that Daly’s sponsors were nearby to watch him play.

The next day, as Daly tells it, Daly and Woods were paired together. Daly was hungover — bad. But he still managed to beat Woods by six strokes.

“He’s looking at me the whole day, I got drinks coming down, people bringing me drinks on the golf course,” Daly said. “I was just making him think they were drinks.”

What were actual drinks were the six Miller Lites that Daly said he downed in a later tournament when paired with Woods. Yeah, 18 holes and six beers.

Watch Daly’s full interview with son John Daly II below.

Written by Sam Amico

Sam Amico is the assistant managing editor-newsdesk at OutKick. He is also the co-founder and senior writer at Hoopswire.com, and has covered the NBA for nearly 20 years, including his time at Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports and CBS Sports. A native of Akron, Ohio, his writing career began in Wyoming.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here