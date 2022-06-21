John Daly Compares Clinton’s Golf Game To Biden’s Failures: Tomi Lahren

Professional golfer and two-time major champion John Daly sat down with Tomi Lahren and talked golf.

While the PGA legend hasn’t golfed with former President Barack Obama, he has had to play with former President Bill Clinton.

“I had to play with [Bill Clinton] one time,” Daly said. “His golf game is almost as [bad] as what’s going on in our administration right now.”

Tomi and Daly discuss on Tomi Lahren is Fearless:

Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday starting at 7 p.m. ET on OutKick’s YoutubeTwitter and Facebook.

bill clintongolfJoe BidenJohn DalyPGAPGA GolfPresident Joe BidenTLIFTomi is FearlessTomi LahrenTomi Lahren is Fearless

Written by OutKick Flash

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here