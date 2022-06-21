John Daly Compares Clinton’s Golf Game To Biden’s Failures: Tomi Lahren

Professional golfer and two-time major champion John Daly sat down with Tomi Lahren and talked golf.

While the PGA legend hasn’t golfed with former President Barack Obama, he has had to play with former President Bill Clinton.

“I had to play with [Bill Clinton] one time,” Daly said. “His golf game is almost as [bad] as what’s going on in our administration right now.”

Tomi and Daly discuss on Tomi Lahren is Fearless:

