Saturday night did not end well for Arkansas fans. That includes John Daly.

Daly, who played his college golf in Fayetteville before going on to win a PGA Championship and The Open, spent his evening in legendary company. As the Razorbacks lost to the Aggies in heart-breaking fashion, the 56-year-old had the best seat in the house.

Jerry Jones, an Arkansas alumnus himself, owns the stadium in which the game was played. He, obviously, was in attendance and invited Daly to join him in the owner’s box. The same invitation was extended to Razorbacks basketball coach Eric Musselman, which led to an epic photo of the trio.

Jones, being the old-school guy, was in a suit. Musselman, who always brings the heat, rocked a fresh pair of custom Nikes and a clean game day polo.

Daly, being Daly, wore an oversized t-shirt, gym shorts and sneakers. It was nothing special.

However, John Daly’s Arkansas accessories made the ‘fit.

Daly was sporting an icy gold watch on his wrist and one of the coolest Arkansas snapbacks that I’ve ever seen with PIGS in big capital letters. He, of course, had a drink— probably a whiskey coke— in hand for the photo.

Unfortunately for the three of them, things ended in heartbreak. The Razorbacks missed a game-tying field goal in the closing minutes and went home sad.

Daly, who left his company behind him, had a front row seat for the loss. He was sitting by himself in the front row of the suite and was absolutely dialed-in.

John Daly sighting at the Southwest Classic pic.twitter.com/UtfARjiwbF — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 25, 2022

All we need to know is what was in the white bag that set next to him. Did he at least get a to-go bag with some food from the suite to eat away the loss when he got home?

Tough night for the PIGS, but Daly looked sweet in the suit, so that has to count for something.