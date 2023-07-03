Videos by OutKick

John Calipari is one of the top recruiters in college basketball. The 64-year-old has been the head basketball coach at the University of Kentucky since 2009 and lands one of the top recruiting classes in the country year-in and year-out.

Here is a look at the Wildcats’ classes over the last decade:

2023 — No. 1 Four five-stars One four-star Two three-stars

2022 — No. 6 Two five-stars One four-star One three-star

2021 — No. 2 Three five-stars One four-star

2020 — No. 2 Two five-stars Four four-stars

2019 — No. 2 Three five-stars Two four-stars

2018 — No. 2 Four five-stars One four-star

2017 — No. 2 Five five-stars Three four-stars

2016 — No. 2 Four five-stars One four-star

2015 — No. 1 Three five-stars Three four-stars

2014 — No. 2 Four five-stars



Those rankings don’t even include the transfer portal. It’s entirely high school prospects.

Immanuel Quickley, the 25th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, was part of Calipari’s 2018 class. He was a five-star, top-20 recruit and the fourth-ranked player at his position.

From Maryland, Quickley had offers from Kansas, Cincinnati, UConn, Louisville, Miami, USC, and Virginia, among four others. Kentucky, his eventual landing spot, was among those others.

Quickley documented his recruitment with a multi-episode mini documentary series with Capitol Hoops. It shines a light on what makes Calipari so successful as a recruiter …

… in the pre-NIL era, that is.

John Calipari sat down with Quickley and his family during an in-home visit in 2017. In a behind-the-scenes clip from the docuseries, the head coach recaps what sets Kentucky apart from other schools.

His pitch is four-fold.

In this three min clip, Cal talks… pic.twitter.com/9V5Bf2govV — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) June 29, 2023

Trae Young ultimately chose to play at Oklahoma, but he was heavily recruited by Calipari. Even now, seven years later, the Atlanta point guard’s father has nothing but great things to say.

Here is what he tweeted last week in reference to the video above:

Calipari is entering his 15th season with the Wildcats this fall. Even though its Class of 2024 is long from being assembled, it is safe to assume that Kentucky will be within the Top 10, if not the top five or top two by the time it’s all said and done.