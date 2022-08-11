John Calipari: Kentucky Is A Basketball School; Football Coach Mark Stoops Responds

University of Kentucky head coach John Calipari is fed up with the Wildcats’ current basketball facility and he’s letting his thoughts be known.

According to a report from The Athletic, Calipari said Kentucky is a ‘basketball school’ and he’s tired of waiting around for upgraded facility. Calipari also took a subtle dig at the football program.

Speaking to reporters in the Bahamas, Calipari wasn’t pleased that his basketball facility has been springing leaks, while other sports are getting upgrading facilities. Kentucky is known around the country for its basketball program, which is why a few thousand Wildcats fans traveled to the Bahamas to watch them play exhibition games.

“This is a basketball school. It’s always been that,” he said. “Alabama is a football school. So is Georgia. I mean, they are. No disrespect to our football team. I hope they win 10 games and go to bowls. At the end of the day, that makes my job easier and it makes the job of all of us easier. But this is a basketball school. And so we need to keep moving in that direction and keep doing what we’re doing.”

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops responded on Twitter to Calipari’s remarks.

Basketball school? I thought we competed in the SEC? #4straightpostseasonwins https://t.co/xUoKmUeonH — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) August 11, 2022

John Calipari: ‘Next Challenge’

Calipari wasn’t afraid to let his bosses know that he wants a change. He also noted that former UK players are willing to throw in the money.

“I would say, the administration should be like, we’re doing this,” Calipari said. “How about the state? If this is the University for Kentucky, and it’s the basketball program for the state, which it is, how about the state says, ‘We’re in. We’re gonna invest.’ I’ll tell you right now, Anthony Davis gave $350,000 on a text to me (for flood relief). Do you know what our former players would do? They just gotta see it: What is it? So it’s the next challenge that we all have.”

One thing you don’t want to do is rile up the head basketball coach at Kentucky. But it looks as if it’s too late for that.