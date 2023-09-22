Joey Votto Will Narrate ‘SpongeBob’ Musical At Cincinnati Children’s Theater

Videos by OutKick

Are ya ready, kids?! Joey Votto has picked up a new gig.

The Cincinnati Reds first baseman is lending his talents to the Children’s Theater of Cincinnati for the upcoming production of The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition.

No, we won’t get to see him singing and dancing on stage. Instead, Votto will serve as the “French Narrator” who introduces the audience to the world of Bikini Bottom.

And he should be pretty good at it. Originally from Toronto, the six-time MLB All-Star is fluent in French.

Joey Votto will voice the French Narrator in “The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition” at The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati in October. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/801U73ycgd — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 22, 2023

“We are so thankful to Joey Votto and his team for being a part of the 23-24 TCT Season,” TCT CEO Kim Kern said. “Our audiences will enjoy hearing a Cincinnati icon bring this character to life.”

Joey Votto Prepares for His Theatrical Debut

Votto will be the first Reds player to be featured in a Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati production in its century-long history. And the 40 year old is a longtime fan favorite.

Votto has spent his entire 17-year career with the Reds — making his debut back in 2007 and finishing second in National League Rookie of the Year voting the following season. He’s also raked in an NL MVP, a Hank Aaron Award and a Gold Glove during his time in Cincy. In 2017, Votto earned the Lou Gehrig Memorial Award for exemplary contributions to his community.

Joey Votto will serve as the “French Narrator” in SpongeBob the Musical. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The Reds are currently a half-game out of a National League Wild Card spot. But Reds fans ought not worry: Votto’s newfound theatrical career won’t take him away from the field. He will not appear at the SpongeBob shows in-person, as a recording of his voice will play for the audience.

The musical will run at the Taft Theater Oct. 14-23.