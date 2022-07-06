Joey Chestnut Regrets Altercation With Protestor

Just a couple days after Joey Chestnut defended his belt as the hot dog-eating champion, he now regrets grabbing the protestor that decided to crash the party.

“As soon as a I grabbed the guy, I realized he was a kid,” Chestnut told USA Today. “I felt bad afterwards. I was just amped up, just focused on getting back to eating. It’s just unfortunate. I wish that it didn’t happen. It’s a bummer. In my position, I don’t know, I had been waiting a long time for the contest and I wish (the protestor) had just stood by me and I never would have touched him,” Chestnut said. “If he hadn’t elbowed me and got in front of me, it would have not been a problem. But I also wish they didn’t get on stage.”

The 21-year-old protestor represented the Direct Action Everywhere, which protested the largest pig factory in the country. It’s always interesting how celebrities claim school children are old enough to decide on sex changes yet they’re too young to be tackled when making fools of themselves on national television for a protest.

Joey Chestnut regrets putting protestor in chokehold at Hot Dog Eating Contest: 'I wish that it didn't happen'@karenhunter @tonyapinkins #WellnessWednesday #KarenRebelshttps://t.co/xMSBskwiB7 — SiriusXM Urban View (@SXMUrbanView) July 6, 2022

Why is Joey Chestnut apologizing? Isn’t this what America has become? A bunch of people forcing their views in your face, regardless of age or education, and then you can’t make them go away. What makes more sense is if grown men and women protested at events they scheduled to hold, peacefully, and leave everyone else alone.

The California man chose to protest at a venue people are expecting to see an eating contest, now they have to see some bozo jump on stage with a Darth Vader mask on because they’re vegetarian? The guy is either too young to protest or he’s old enough to be taken seriously and deserved what he got. Let’s pick a side.

Our only issue here is Chestnut’s regret. The only person that should have regret is the grown man that chose to make a spectacle of himself. Get a job, dude.