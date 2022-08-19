Joey Chestnut Has His Eye On Popcorn-Eating Record

You can’t stop Joey Chestnut.

A little over a month ago, Chestnut threw down a heroic performance at the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. He crammed 63 hot dogs down his gullet with a bum leg and even found time to put a protester in a chokehold.

Joey Chestnut eating 63 hot dogs while choking out an anti-Smithfield protester in a Darth Vader mask may be the most American thing I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/U7hg6KQc5g — Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) July 4, 2022

What’s next for the King of Competitive Eating?

Popcorn.

Chestnut is hoping to add to his tally of more than 50 competitive eating records at the World Record Popcorn-eating Challenge at Victory Field, the home of Minor League Baseball’s Indianapolis Indians.

28.5 is the number to beat. That’s the current popcorn record for 24-ounce servings consumed of the movie theater staple.

“Since I’ve moved to Indiana, I have loved going to Indianapolis Indians games and enjoying the whole experience – including the items offered at the concession stand,” Chestnut said. I’m ready to claim the world champion popcorn-eating challenge at the best minor league ballpark in America at Victory Field, surrounded by Hoosiers, doing what I love.”

One thing’s for certain, Joey Chestnut knows how to play to the crowd. So when he needs a boost to choke down a few more handfuls of popcorn, they’ll undoubtedly have his back.

Chestnut will try to break the record on August 23 but was at the ballpark a week earlier to train on some dollar menu items, meet fans, and hand out bottles of his signature sauce.

Is Joey Chestnut The GOAT?

Competitive eater and American hero Joey Chestnut poses with some of his many awards after making the other competitors at the 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest wonder why they even showed up and put themselves through something like that. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

The GOAT is a bit of an over-used cliche in the sports world, but there isn’t anyone more dominant in their chosen sport — yes, sport — than Joey Chestnut.

You can talk about Takeru Kobayashi until you’re blue in the face. I’ll listen respectfully, nodding occasionally to show engagement, but when you’re done, I’ll point to Chestnut’s more than 50 records.

141 hard-boiled eggs in 8 minutes, 53 Taco Bell soft tacos in 10 minutes, 23 6-inch cheesesteaks in 10 minutes, and a shocking 28 pounds of poutine.

Not to mention the 28 pounds of potatoes, cheese curds, and gravy!

Oh, there’s also that chicken finger record with an assist from Raising Cane’s.

But that’s not all. Chestnut also has records for eating — among many other delicacies — gyros, tamales, waffles, pierogis, shrimp cocktail, pastrami, burritos (long form), Twinkies, and horseshoe sandwiches.

What’s a horseshoe sandwich? I have no clue, but he ate 6 pounds of them in 12 minutes.

No one’s been more dominant for as long as Joey Chestnut has sat atop the world of competitive eating. A popcorn-eating record should be a cakewalk for him.

(He also has some cake-eating records).

