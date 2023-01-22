Joey Bosa Fined 55K For Criticizing Refs

Well, Joey Bosa got slapped with a massive fine. But let’s not pretend we didn’t see this coming.

The NFL fined the Los Angeles Chargers linebacker $55,456 for unsportsmanlike conduct and his harsh criticism of the officials after last week’s 31-30 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chargers were up 27-0 on the Jags but blew the lead, and their loss eliminated them from the playoffs. The Jaguars comeback was largely aided by Bosa’s unsportsmanlike conduct penalty late in the game.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw a touchdown pass with five minutes and 30 seconds left in regulation. This cut the deficit to four. During the play, though, Jacksonville right tackle Jawaan Taylor appeared to get into his pass protection before the ball was snapped. But the refs didn’t throw the flag.

Angry about the no-call, Bosa slammed his helmet to the ground. When an assistant rebounded for him and gave the helmet back, Bosa slammed it again.

The officials didn’t miss that one. An unsportsmanlike penalty on Bosa moved the ball to the 1.5-yard line. The Jags converted and went on to win the game.

The NFL fined Chargers linebacker $55K for public criticism of the game’s officials. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Joey Bosa did not hold back on the officiating crew.

“I’m sick of those f***ing people,” Bosa said. “If I say something to them, I get a $40,000 fine,” he said. “But if they blow a call that ruins an entire team’s season, they’ll probably be back in the locker room after the game like, ‘Haha, got that a**hole. Oh yeah, got him 15 yards. What a loser.’”

He didn’t stop there, though. The four-time Pro Bowler said the officials are on a “power trip.”

“How is it fair, for me, who is out there playing my butt off and there’s a missed call and I say something, and he’s going to run up into my face?” Bosa said. “What grown man in a position that he’s in, ‘Oh, what did you say to me? What did you say to me?’ Like he’s antagonizing me.”

But at least he accepted his fate.

“I’m sure I have some fines coming my way,” Bosa said earlier in the week.

It’s like he’s psychic or something.