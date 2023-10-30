Former NBA Player Joe Smith LIVID After Finding Out Wife Has OnlyFans: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Joe Smith is not happy his wife Kisha Chavis has an OnlyFans account.

The adult entertainment platform can print money for some women if they have large enough followings, and Kisha wanted to give it a shot.

Even though she made it clear she does it by herself, the former NBA player and first overall pick was absolutely furious as she broke the news to him.

It’s hard to blame him. Imagine finding out your wife is building an OnlyFans brand AFTER the rest of the internet. Yeah, to say he was upset would be an understatement.

Joe Smith was incredibly upset after finding out his wife is on OnlyFans. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Joe Smith angry wife Kisha is on OnlyFans.

“I can’t believe I’m sitting here just finding out you got an OnlyFans page. After all these years, the disrespect that comes with it that you couldn’t even talk to me before you did it. That’s bullsh*t. That’s f*cked up, Kisha. I’m tell you that’s f*cked up,” the former top NBA pick said, clearly incredibly upset.

Kisha immediately fired back with, “You’re not going to say, ‘F*ck me’ or ‘That’s f*cked up.’ It’s not f*cked up.”

Smith quickly realized he was being recorded, and it was off to the races from there. At one point, his wife appeared to imply she had to get back to showing her body amid financial struggles and claimed he knew “who the f*ck” she was when they met. Go ahead and do your best to decipher that one.

You can watch the truly unreal interaction below, and email me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Former NBA player Joe Smith is not happy that his wife has an OnlyFans page 👀 pic.twitter.com/3O2oXMnZSG — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 30, 2023

Smith didn’t hold back with how unhappy he was with his wife for being on OnlyFans.

As OutKick readers know, I know a lot of women in the adult entertainment industry. Whether porn or OnlyFans, I know several, and they’re all very entertaining and fun. I’d consider them to be just as chill as anyone else I know. They like to party and have a good time. Who doesn’t?

However, I’m fairly confident their husbands weren’t kept in the dark about their career choices. Furthermore, they definitely didn’t film themselves breaking the news for clout. That’s absolutely nuts, and disgusting.

It’s hard to watch this video and not feel terrible for Joe Smith. Nothing wrong with a woman making her money as she sees fits as long as it’s legal, but Kisha seems interested in humiliating her husband. Everything about that conversation was painful to watch. What is this woman’s problem?

The dude is clearly on edge and ready to snap. A smart person would have immediately put the phone down and sought some marriage counseling.

Joe Smith was very unhappy to learn his wife is on OnlyFans. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Instead, she opted to film it for clout. Men, if you ever meet a woman that humiliates you like this for fun, then I suggest you run for the mountains like it’s the opening scene of “Red Dawn.” Just disgraceful behavior. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree!