Joe Rogan Would’ve Rather Cain Velasquez ‘Beat (Accused Molester) To Death’

Joe Rogan knows exactly what he wishes would’ve happened to the man who is accused of molesting one of former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez’s close relatives. Velasquez was arrested last week on attempted premeditated murder and gun assault charges after being accused of targeting Harry Eugene Goularte, the animal who is accused of heinous crimes against Velasquez’s close relative, with gunshots from a 40-caliber handgun after an 11-mile, high-speed chase.

Goularte’s stepfather, who was driving a vehicle carrying the accused molester, was struck by the bullets.

Rogan wishes there was a different outcome to last week’s situation.

Weighing in on a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the UFC commentator discussed the situation with former UFC champion Michael Bisping and offered up his wishes.

“I mean, my only wish is that he did it with his hands,” Rogan said. “My only wish is that he just ran the car off the road, pulled that guy out of the f–king car, and beat him to death. F–k you.”

“And even that would have been too good for him,” Bisping replied.

Goularte, 43, was out on bail for the molestation charge against him.

“That is a sickness,” Rogan said. “There’s like a certain sickness that people have, that human beings have, as sicknesses of the mind. But that one, the molesting a f–king baby? … The molesting children is the sickest of all of those sicknesses.”

According to the San Jose Mercury News, court records say Velasquez’s close relative told police “that they were repeatedly molested by a man at a home daycare.” Goularte, according to those documents, lives in the house and that his mother runs the daycare.