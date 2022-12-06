Joe Rogan Calls For ‘The Rock’ To Come Clean About Steroids Use In Light Of The Liver King Scandal

In light of the Liver King being exposed for taking steroids and lying to the entire world, Joe Rogan is calling for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to “come clean” and admit that he too has taken steroids.

After he was exposed, the Liver King issued an apology. However, instead of simply saying ‘I messed up,’ he tried to spin the narrative and explain his entire gimmick was an attempt to stop people from committing suicide.

Rogan, who was always convinced that the Liver King was on steroids, didn’t appreciate the Liver King’s “nonsense” filled apology.

With the Liver King’s steroid use dominating headlines, Rogan believes this is the perfect time for ‘The Rock’ to come clean about his own usage.

“The Rock should come clean right now. He should make a video in response to the Liver King video like, ‘I need to talk to you because ‘The Rock’s’ been lying.’ There’s not a f-cking chance in hell he’s clean, not a chance in hell as big as The Rock is at 50,” Rogan explained on his podcast.

Rogan made it clear that he doesn’t have an issue with hormone replacement therapy (HRT) but people like ‘The Rock’ have a responsibility to be honest with people.

“There’s a responsibility that you have to the people that are listening to you. If you don’t want to talk about it that’s one thing but if you do talk about it, there’s a responsibility that you have to the people who are listening to you,” Rogan said. “I think you have to be honest…I don’t think there’s anything wrong with HRT. I think it’s smart but you got to be honest.”

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with doing steroids to achieve that sort of physique for a movie either. I do think there’s something wrong with lying about it.”

As per usual, Rogan is spot on. He hit the nail on the head predicting the Liver King was juicing and was right in torching him for his out-of-touch apology as well.

The same goes for Rogan’s assessment of ‘The Rock.’ This does seem like a prime opportunity to come clean about any steroid use in the past or the present.

Like Rogan, ‘The Rock’ is an uncancelable person, so if he were to admit to taking steroids the media may talk about it for 14 seconds and then move on to whatever is next.