Joe Rogan Reportedly Won’t Let Trump On His Influential Podcast, Has No Interest In ‘Helping’

Joe Rogan declined several requests from the camp of Donald Trump to host the former president on his podcast, according to a report.

Recently, Trump urged his advisers to revisit the topic with Rogan following an exchange in which the two shook hands at a UFC fight in Las Vegas.

In July, Rogan said he had no interest in “helping” Trump.

Rogan would provide Trump, or any candidate, the most influential platform on the internet. The Joe Rogan Experience features a diverse audience of conservatives, liberals, and moderates.

Thereby there are few platforms in any form of media where a candidate could sway as many voters, one way or the other.

He would also ask Trump questions other hosts have not and would not. Rogan is not a traditional broadcaster or a so-called journalist, hence the off-the-cuff, authentic nature of his conversations.

Still, Rogan does not typically host politicians on his show, Republican or Democrat. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was an exception. But even that episode was less about RFK’s political aspirations than his perspective on the vaccine.

Despite commentary from the press, Rogan is not right-wing. He is not a Trump voter. In fact, he’s not all that political. Most of his episodes center around comedy.

The media framed Rogan as a right-wing loon during the pandemic because he asked too many questions about the response to Covid. Questions, not opinions, are what our leaders fear most.

Rogan has never been into the Xs-and-Os of Washington politics. He is interested in American culture, comedy, cage fighting, and smoking weed.

He’s hardly Mark Levin.

Moreover, Rogan has shown minimal interest in 2024. He is just as likely to turn down an interview with Biden or DeSantis as Trump.

Yes, we are aware Biden would never be allowed to talk to Rogan. Biden could not talk to anyone, let alone an influential podcaster, for three hours without notes.

Perhaps Rogan would chat with Hunter Biden, however.

