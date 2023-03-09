Joe Rogan Opens Anti-Cancel Comedy Club

Videos by OutKick

Joe Rogan opened a comedy club, which he calls a club of anti-cancel culture.

Comedy Mothership opened in Austin, Texas, this month. Rogan promoted its initial lineup with a group of canceled” comedians such as David Lucas, Ron White, Tim Dillon, Tony Hinchcliffe, and Roseanne Barr.

All strong, independent comedic voices.

“I’m drunk and on mushrooms in my new club! This is as high as I’ve ever been onstage,” said Rogan, via The New York Post.

“I need to connect with this moment.”

Rogan says he plans to create a safe space for comedians to practice comedy without the fear of being canceled.

“You can’t fire me from my own club, b–ch!” he added.

Comedy Mothership via Instagram/@comedymothership.

The first show sold out within minutes on March 7. Tickets that had previously been sold for $40 were resold online for $500. The demand was substantial.

“I felt compelled to do it … I never wanted to own a comedy club, and I always felt like you just had to be nice to comedy club owners because you never want to be one of those people. But then when I knew I was moving here, and [Austin’s Capital City Comedy Club] was already closed. I was like, ‘Maybe I should buy a f–king club, and start a club.’ And that became my focus,” Rogan said on the Theo Von podcast.

Comedy Mothership’s website advises potential attendees to research the performing comedians before attending. That way they can avoid a fearless comedian hurting their fragile feelings.

“Comedy is subjective and certain comedians are not for everybody. Watching a YouTube clip or reading the headliner’s biography is a great way to get insight on the expected performance,” the website reads.

Comedy is dying a slow death. The joke police have conquered the genre.

Comedians are afraid that the wrong joke could cost them their careers.

And their concerns are valid. The list of comedians who have been canceled or had to an apology is extensive, and escalating.

Comedians who are unafraid of the woke mob are now few and far between. Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock are amongst a dying breed who can afford to incite smear campaigns for their humor.

Most jokesters cannot.

But Rogan hopes to change that. Joe Rogan can provide exiled comedians a safe space to be funny, kick back, and not worry about how some joke will land on Twitter, the land of the offended.

Comedy Mothership won’t end cancel culture. But it can put a dent into the woke’s plans by allowing comedians to be funny in at least one club in the country.