Joe Rogan: ‘Equity And Inclusiveness’ Is The ‘Sheep Costume The Wolf Wears’

Joe Rogan spoke about the sham that is diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

He praised the Founding Fathers for installing a system of checks and balances to prevent tyranny. Rogan defined the latter term as a “natural course of progression for human nature.”

There he began to rail against the push to undo freedom with social buzzwords in the name of DEI:

“Over time these f***ing c****, these corrupt s***heads have done an amazing job of trying to chip away at that or convince people it should be chipped away at, and convince people that ‘freedom is not important, what’s important is equity and inclusiveness and diversity. .“No no no that is a sheep costume the wolf wears, and the wolf is control, the wolf is control over people and forcing people to bend to your ideological will, whether it’s the will of the people on the right or the will of people on the left. That’s the form that it comes in, it comes in the form of ‘equity and inclusiveness.’” The Joe Rogan Experience.

Words like “equity” and “inclusion” are mere means for corporations and politicians to show which side of the culture war they are on. The side in which they deem politically correct.

See, the overlords do not care about diversity. But it’s advantageous to their status to pretend as if.

In fact, the DEI movement has made offices and decision-making less diverse. The mission has served to weed out those who think differently.

Thus, the fall of diversity of thought. And the escalation of policing of thought.

As Rogan notes, such buzzwords have only made those in charge more powerful with an ability to more sufficiently suppress opinions.

“Look at what they try to do, look at what people try to do to stop criticism on Twitter, they f***ing send the FBI to Twitter to try to remove people from Twitter because they’re saying things that interferes with the way they govern,” said Rogan.

“All that s*** is natural and the Founding Fathers were the only people that put together a system to mitigate that.”

Conversations like those are why Rogan has elevated to a status atop American media. He says what most Americans think, but fear to say — the opposite of CNN.

The corporate media has set out quest to deceive the country on said topic, to convince them the Founding Fathers were wrong and Wokism is the answer.

That’s the essence of the War on Information, a topic OutKick recently covered.

The sheep costume the wolf wears. Put it on a bumper sticker.