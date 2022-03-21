Joe Rogan Blasts Mainstream Media For Purposely Ignoring Hunter Biden Story

The mainstream media has become little more than activists who report things only as they see fit, ignoring other important stories and spinning everything to match their narrative.

That is something podcasting celebrity Joe Rogan has addressed regularly, and he did so again when discussing the Hunter Biden laptop ordeal with former CIA covert operations officer Mike Baker on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Rogan cited multiple outlets for basically dismissing stories about the president’s son. Of course, he felt compelled to say it wasn’t coming from a political point of view. It was coming from someone who feels compelled to call out the mainstream media for again failing to live up to its original purpose — and that’s to be a government watchdog.

“It’s not that I’m a Trump supporter. I didn’t vote for him. I’ve never voted for any Republican in my life,” Rogan said. “You’re looking at something that’s real information and you’re hiding it from people ’cause you don’t like the result you think is going to come out of that information. That’s not how we’re supposed to be doing things.”

Rogan went on to suggest that instead of investigating and sticking to facts, the mainstream media is merely acting as a mouthpiece for those they support politically.

“They don’t just love a good story, they love a good narrative and they’re willing to ignore facts to push that narrative. That’s what scares me,” Rogan said. “What scares me is, I think there are objective journalists that work for the Washington Post and the New York Times and there’s real solid journalists out there. But I don’t necessarily know if you’re getting all the information. I think it’s safe to say there is some f***ery afoot.

“The New York Times, just now, is admitting the Hunter Biden laptop is real. We remember from the debates with Trump bringing it up to Biden and Biden saying it’s bulls***. It’s a lie. It’s a flat out lie. Everybody knew it was a lie.”