Joe Namath’s Mink Coat Expected To Fetch Five Figures At Auction

It’s not exactly a Super Bowl guarantee, but Heritage Auctions is expecting a vintage Joe Namath mink coat to sell for more than five figures.

Namath’s tiger-striped mink with his “JWN” initials stitched inside, was given to the auction by Namath’s attorney, James C. Walsh. Per a TMZ report, the auction anticipates Broadway Joe’s coat to sell for more than $20,000 between now and the time when bidding closes on August 27th.

(photo c/o Heritage Auctions)

Whomever secures the winning bid for Namath’s mink will walk away with more than just some legendary fur. An autographed football and signed 1969 issue of Esquire magazine – featuring Namath and a caption reading “The Higher Truth of Joe Namath,” – will be included with the mink.

The added bonus copy of Esquire is significant for two reasons: it’s from the year (1969) he guided the Jets to their first and only Super Bowl win, and he’s animated to be wearing the tiger-stitched mink in the cover art.

Namath’s pricey mink is the second piece of Jets QB fashion to make headlines in the last few weeks. Ahead of training camp late last month, New York’s new tight end, C.J. Uzomah entered camp in a custom made t-shirt depicting current Jets gunslinger/cocksman Zach Wilson as the “Time Person of the Year.”

Like Namath decades earlier, Wilson seems to have made a name for himself in the Big Apple both on and off the field.

And for $20,000 – or more – you too, can feel like one of New York’s notable QBs.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF