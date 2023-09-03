Joe Montana Joins Lawsuit Against City Of San Francisco Over Sewage Flooding

Videos by OutKick

What a sh-tty situation.

Joe Montana is joining a group of San Francisco homeowners taking legal action against the city. The 49ers legend joins real estate mogul Victor Makras and roughly 60 other plaintiffs whose homes flooded with sewage after a storm in December.

Joe Montana joins lawsuit against city of San Francisco. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)

The wealthy Marina Boulevard residents blame the poor infrastructure of the City by the Bay. They contend the city could have prevented the flooding if it had taken measures to repair and upgrade nearby wastewater facilities, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“The part of this system that runs through the Marina is antiquated and has been neglected and inadequately maintained by the city and county of San Francisco,” the lawsuit reads.

“As a result, the system routinely gets overwhelmed, overflows, and inundates plaintiffs’ properties and neighborhood with untreated sewage and contaminated water.”

San Francisco’s sanitary system collects both sewage and stormwater in the same network of pipes. And after a heavy storm, those drains tend to overflow.

An aerial view of flooding on Highway 101 after a heavy rainstorm hits the West Coast on December 31, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A whopping 18.6 million gallons of untreated or partially treated wastewater overflowed from the sewer system onto the streets during the downpour on New Year’s Eve.

And understandably, multimillionaires like Joe Montana don’t want sewage flowing through their mansions.

Wealthy San Francisco residents experience a literal sh-tstorm.

The lawsuit claims the dirty water caused damage in the ritzy neighborhood by “permeating the soils, walls and floors, and depositing highly contaminated and toxic fecal and other raw sewage matter in and around Plaintiffs’ homes.”

San Francisco, though, says to blame Mother Nature.

“It was the strongest storm to hit San Francisco in more than 170 years,” a spokeswoman for the Office of the City Attorney said.

“The storm, and not the city’s infrastructure, was responsible for widespread flooding throughout the city. We are reviewing the complaint and will respond in court.”

Ah, San Francisco. As if all the feces on the sidewalks isn’t enough for you, just wait for it to come gushing through your home.