Kansas Football Player Arrested For Allegedly Making Bomb Threat, Hit With Terror Charge

Videos by OutKick

Kansas football player Joe Krause has been arrested after allegedly making bomb threat.

Krause was taken into custody Monday and charged with aggravated criminal threat and causes of terror, evacuation and disruption after he allegedly called in a bomb threat from the football team’s facility in Lawrence, Kansas, according to The University Daily Kansas.

Police immediately responded to the call, searched David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Anderson Family Football Complex and Beatty Family Pavilion, and didn’t find any explosive devices, according to The Topeka Capital-Journal.

The all-clear was given several hours later, and Krause now faces incredibly serious criminal charges.

There is a police presence blocking the entrance that leads to the Anderson Family Football Complex and this side of the football stadium.



Per KU Athletics spokesperson, “There was a threat and the PD is currently there in response. Everyone was safely evacuated."#kufball pic.twitter.com/cMVEfhOljd — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) July 24, 2023

Joe Krause faces criminal charges after alleged bomb threat.

The Kansas athletic department released the following statement after the bomb scare that led to the evacuations, according to the same report from the The Topeka Capital-Journal:

We are aware of a situation involving one of our student-athletes. We take the safety of our staff, student-athletes and coaches very seriously. We are gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time.

Joe Krause also remained in police custody as of Tuesday morning.

Krause has seen incredibly limited minutes for the Jayhawks since joining the program. The redshirt sophomore from Prairie Village, Kansas appeared in two games in 2020 against Iowa State in TCU. However, he didn’t record any stats and didn’t play at all in 2021. As of Tuesday afternoon, his player bio page is still active on the team’s website.

Kansas football player Joe Krause arrested over alleged bomb threat. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, he faces unbelievably serious criminal charges after allegedly calling in a bomb threat. This is a developing situation. Check back for more updates as we have them.