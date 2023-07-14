Joe Jonas Weaves A Yarn About Pooping His Pants On Stage

Videos by OutKick

Joe Jonas — he of Jonas Brothers fame — recently talked about the time he lived out one of every performer’s greatest nightmares and crapped his pants on stage.

Now, let’s get this one out of the way right up top: I was under the impression the Jonas brothers took dumps onstage every time they perform.

*Holds for several-minute standing ovation*

According to People, Jonas — the brother that isn’t Nick or the other one — was on the Australian radio show Will & Woody. He was asked to tell a story that no one had ever heard. He then proceeded to tell the story.

One that a lot of radio shows stateside would probably dump out of (pun intended).

“I was with a few friends yesterday, and we were just talking about [how] there is a point in your life where, as an adult, you can remember the last time you s— your pants,” he began.

Yes, Joe Jonas. Yes, you can indeed.

Jonas Told Tale Of His Unscheduled Wardrobe Change

The former Disney star continued his story saying that his momentary lapse of sphincter integrity. He said that it happened when he was wearing the worst possible color of clothing.

“Let’s just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing,” he said. “You think it might be a little toot, it might’ve been a little something else, a little something extra. So it was like a mid-wardrobe s— change during the set.”

Jonas said that fortunately, he was saved by a wardrobe change (the wardrobe person might see this differently).

“The whole time, I thought this is definitely — somebody is going to be able to see this and know what is happening, but it was all in my head,” Jonas said. “It wasn’t as big of a deal as I thought. But such is life. It has happened to many artists. I feel like I’ve paid my dues, and I feel like I’m a part of some secret club now.”

We’re going to need names, Joe. You can’t just say every artist has ripped a deuce in the middle of playing a terrible pop song and then not name names.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle