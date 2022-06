Joe Girardi has been fired from the Philadelphia Phillies after starting the season 22-29 and losing 7 of their last 9 games.

The Phillies have relieved Joe Girardi of his duties as manager today. Bench coach Rob Thomson has been named interim manager for the club through the end of the 2022 season. In addition, coaching assistant Bobby Meacham was also relieved of his duties. pic.twitter.com/lVL60RrSnJ — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 3, 2022

Girardi has been under heavy pressure lately in the Philadelphia media. The Phillies are one of the most underperforming team in MLB. In two plus years with the Phillies, Girardi was 132-141.