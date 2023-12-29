Joe Flacco Has Cashed In On Big-Time Incentives Since Taking Over For Browns

Videos by OutKick

Joe Flacco has been one of the most electric quarterbacks in the NFL since taking over for the Cleveland Browns. That’s something nobody expected to write in 2023, but the 38-year-old has turned back the clock and has cashed plenty of his contract incentives along the way.

Flacco’s one-year deal with the Browns sees him make a base salary of $1.8 million with the potential to earn $4.05 million based on his performance. Well, so far, so good.

The former Super Bowl champ has earned $300,000 in incentives after earning wins over the Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, and the New York Jets picking up a $75,000 check for each win. He has a chance to earn another $75k if he leads Cleveland to a win against the Bengals in Cincinnati in the regular season finale.

The potential cash flow doesn’t stop there, however, it only increases if the veteran wins in the postseason.

Joe Flacco has been lights out for the Browns, and cashed in some incentives along the way. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Flacco will earn $250,000 for a Browns wild-card playoff win, $500,000 for a divisional-round playoff win, $1 million if Cleveland wins the AFC Championship game, and a cool $2 million if he hoists the Lombardi Trophy.

It’s a tall ask for Flacco to lead the Browns to a postseason win given the franchise has won just one playoff game since 1995, but Cleveland has certainly looked like a legitimate threat since he went under center.

In five games this season, Flacco has thrown 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go along with 1,616 yards through the air.

