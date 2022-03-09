in NFL, Sports

Joe Flacco Back To Jets? It’s What They Want

1 Comment

The New York Jets are in talks to re-sign quarterback Joe Flacco, who is set to hit free agency.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports there is mutual interest between the Jets and Flacco as head coach Robert Saleh wants to run it back with quarterbacks Zach Wilson, Flacco, and Mike White.

While White would require an RFA tender, a deal could come together quickly if Saleh wanted it to.

Joe Flacco (19) of the New York Jets in action against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on November 21, 2021, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Dolphins defeated the Jets 24-17. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images).

The Jets previously re-signed Flacco when Wilson was injured and ruled out for a few weeks in the middle of last season. The trade cost the Jets a 2022 sixth-round conditional pick, which could improve to a fifth-round pick based on his playing time.

The veteran QB spent the 2020 season as former Jets QB Sam Darnold‘s back up under the previous coaching staff.

ProFootball Rumors reports that in Flacco’s two appearances — one of which was a Week 11 start against the Miami Dolphins — he completed 64% of his passes for 338 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Written by Megan Turner

Megan graduated from the University of Central Florida and writes and tweets about anything related to sports. She replies to comments she shouldn't reply to online and thinks the CFP Rankings are absolutely rigged. Follow her on Twitter at @Megnturner_ and Instagram at @Megnturner.

