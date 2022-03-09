Joe Flacco Back To Jets? It’s What They Want

Videos by OutKick

The New York Jets are in talks to re-sign quarterback Joe Flacco, who is set to hit free agency.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports there is mutual interest between the Jets and Flacco as head coach Robert Saleh wants to run it back with quarterbacks Zach Wilson, Flacco, and Mike White.

Not on the level of Wilson/Rodgers QB news, but the #Jets are in talks with Joe Flacco, who will be a free agent. There’s mutual interest. Saleh wants to run it back with Wilson-Flacco-White (must receive RFA tender). — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 9, 2022

While White would require an RFA tender, a deal could come together quickly if Saleh wanted it to.

Joe Flacco (19) of the New York Jets in action against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on November 21, 2021, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Dolphins defeated the Jets 24-17. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images).

The Jets previously re-signed Flacco when Wilson was injured and ruled out for a few weeks in the middle of last season. The trade cost the Jets a 2022 sixth-round conditional pick, which could improve to a fifth-round pick based on his playing time.

The veteran QB spent the 2020 season as former Jets QB Sam Darnold‘s back up under the previous coaching staff.

ProFootball Rumors reports that in Flacco’s two appearances — one of which was a Week 11 start against the Miami Dolphins — he completed 64% of his passes for 338 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner.

Signup for OutKick VIP by clicking here, and keep up with all OutKick’s latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free for up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.