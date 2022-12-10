Joe Exotic Pleas For Prison Release From Biden Following Brittney Griner Swap

There has been no shortage of opinions when it comes to last week’s prisoner swap between the United States and Russia. Many are unhappy that Viktor Bout, a criminal arms dealer, was released in order to secure WNBA star Brittney Griner’s freedom.

It’s not hard to see why. Giving up a guy known as the “Merchant of Death” for an athlete caught with vape canisters containing cannabis oil seems like a ridiculous trade. So ridiculous that Joe Exotic has decided to weigh-in from behind bars.

“Tiger King” Joe Exotic’s mugshot (Image Credit: Santa Rosa County Jail)

Exotic, who is serving a 21-year sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot, has some thoughts about the trade. Those thoughts are centered around how Griner being freed should lead to his own get out of jail free card being issued.

So naturally, he’s calling on President Biden to release him from prison. He said in a recording obtained by TMZ, “The whole Brittney Griner and Trevor Reed prisoner swap is a slap in every American’s face that is wrongfully detained in the American Federal Prison System, including myself.”

“Carole Baskin got her big cat safety act passed, now called the “Tiger King” bill. A dangerous man was released for Brittney Griner to be free, it’s time Joe Exotic gets to go home for Christmas to be with Seth and his son for the first time in five Christmases.”

Joe Exotic Is Never Going To Stop Trying

After professing his innocence and promoting a website that “proves” it, Exotic had a message for the President directly. He also took a shot at former President Trump, whose administration he blames for being behind bars.

“President Biden, if you won’t give me a pardon, keep your conviction and give me time served and let me have my life back. You know this is wrong. Show America you stand with the truth and justice before Christmas.”

“President Trump’s administration allowed the justice department to destroy my life, to make a movie, and pass a law. It’s time to put an end to this and you can make this right. To me and to the entire world that supports me. Please allow me to go home.”

It’s absolute nonsense, and it’s never going to happen, but you have to hand it to him for trying. We can only hope Joe Exotic continues to drop these kinds of statements from the clouds. As unhinged as the statements are they’re also pure entertainment.