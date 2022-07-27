Joe Burrow Has It All Figured Out, Gets His Teammates To Do His Shopping For Him

Joe Burrow is known for having a certain style and swagger. While his swagger comes from his elite ability under center, his style comes from outside sources, specifically his teammates.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who also caught passes from Burrow at LSU, recently sat down with GQ and let the world in on a little secret.

While he’s often spotted in cool and unique outfits, Burrow isn’t actually into fashion. Chase is the one responsible for making sure Burrow looks the part.

“Joe literally won’t buy his own clothes,” Chase explained. “He always asks me to shop for him and drop it off at the house. He’s not really into fashion like that, he cool with his li’l khakis and skinny jeans.”

Burrow was born in Iowa and played his high school football in The Plains, Ohio, so of course he likes his khakis and skinny jeans. Thankfully for Burrow, he can call up his teammate and update the wardrobe whenever he wants to.

Honestly, this is an awesome move by both Burrow and Chase.

From Burrow’s perspective, he’s got a personal shopper that he actually knows and trusts in Chase. For Chase, being the fashion guy he is, he gets to stay on top of all the new trends while also keeping his quarterback looking right.

It’s a win-win situation all around. It also proves that Burrow is, indeed, one of the coolest QB’s in the NFL.

We now need a response from Burrow about Chase being his shopper and outing him as a guy that doesn’t actually do all of his shopping.