Maybe That Joe Burrow Pregame Wrist Wrap Getting Off Bengals Plane Was Something After All…Likely To Not Return To TNF

Earlier Thursday, OutKick reported on a bizarre situation with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The team released a video of players getting off the team plane in Baltimore. Fans noticed that Burrow had some kind of wrap on his right wrist and/or hand.

The Bengals quickly deleted the video, which led to speculation about whether or not the team was hiding an injury to their star quarterback. He never appeared on the injury report prior to Thursday Night Football.

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals heads to the locker room after injuring his wrist during Thursday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

As we wrote in the previous report, “If [Burrow did], indeed, have a wrist ailment, the NFL requires Cincinnati to report that.

Earlier this season, Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith got into some hot water by failing to report that running back Bijan Robinson came down with an illness the night before a game.

If Burrow is dealing with an injury, it behooves the Bengals to not want the Ravens to know that. Except, they are not allowed to keep that information from their opponents or the fans.”

During the second quarter of Thursday Night Football between the Bengals and Ravens, Burrow left the game and went to the locker room. Kaylee Hartung reported from the sideline that Burrow probably won’t play again tonight.

He didn’t get hit after throwing a touchdown pass to running back Joe Mixon, but immediately grabbed his hand in pain.

Joe Burrow was in some pain following that TD pass to Joe Mixon.



He didn’t get hit or anything, but was flexing his throwing hand. pic.twitter.com/nEinSjLU7I — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) November 17, 2023

Video showed Burrow flexing his right hand and wrist and struggling to throw a football on the sideline.

Joe Burrow is struggling to grip the ball after apparently injuring his hand 😬 pic.twitter.com/iJRe3eZaKW — PFF (@PFF) November 17, 2023

It would have to be one hell of a coincidence for Burrow to have had no prior right wrist problems despite having a wrap on it prior to the game. Plus, the team deleting the video after people noticed the wrap makes it more suspicious.

Clearly, Burrow entered Thursday Night Football nursing some issue with his right wrist. It flared up before the game even hit halftime.

Now the question is what does the NFL have to say about all of this?

For that, we’re going to have to wait and see…