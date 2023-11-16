Are Cincinnati Bengals Trying To Hide Joe Burrow Injury Ahead Of Matchup With Baltimore Ravens?

Probably not, but got you with that headline didn’t I!? OK, so there’s a little bit of smoke around Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The team posted video of the team getting off the plane in Baltimore ahead of their Thursday Night Football contest against the Ravens.

The Bengals social media team quickly deleted that video. Why? In it, fans could see that Burrow had some kind of wrap on his right hand.

Something or nothing? Most fans voted for “nothing.”

Although it probably is nothing, it is interesting that the Cincinnati Bengals posted and then deleted the video that showed Joe Burrow wearing something on his right wrist.

Burrow dealt with a calf injury early in the season but appears to have recovered from that. If he’s dealing with a new injury, of course that’s a major story.

The Cincinnati Bengals posted a video on social media showing QB Joe Burrow wearing something on his right hand but later deleted the video. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Bengals did not list Burrow on the team’s injury report, so that adds another layer here. If he does, indeed, have a wrist ailment, the NFL requires Cincinnati to report that.

Earlier this season, Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith got into some hot water by failing to report that running back Bijan Robinson came down with an illness the night before a game.

If Burrow is dealing with an injury, it behooves the Bengals to not want the Ravens to know that. Except, they are not allowed to keep that information from their opponents or the fans.

The NFL takes these injury rules very seriously, so expect them to investigate this.

That makes this story something, even if it’s really nothing.

