Joe Burrow Looks Healthy And Bengals Seem Ready To Get On A Roll Following Seahawks Win

There was a third-down play just before halftime during the Bengals game against the Seahawks when Joe Burrow took the snap, and feeling pressure, he scrambled wide right. And then he scrambled back wide left. Then he finally slung the football downfield.

And although the completed pass was short of a first down, the play made a statement.

Joe Burrow, hobbled by a calf injury the NFL season’s first month, is mobile again.

And people within the Bengals organization, some worried about Burrow possibly rupturing his Achilles as a result of playing on the calf injury, are feeling comfortable again.

That’s not all.

CINCINNATI, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws the ball during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Bengals Win Second Consecutive Game

The Cincinnati Bengals limped through their early-season schedule just like their quarterback did. Probably because of it. But all seems better now.

Burrow is mobile and the Bengals are a tiger of a different stripe now.

Bengals 17.

Seahawks 13.

And here’s where I concede it wasn’t a masterpiece. So?

“Any way we can find a win, we’re going to do it and be happy about it,” coach Zac Taylor said afterward.

“Got it done,” Burrow said almost under his breath to begin his press conference. “Our defense stepped up big in the second half. Our offense was really good in the first half. We have to be able to put together a complete game.”

The Bengals didn’t play a complete game but they won. So they are 3-3 and have reached the .500 mark for the first time this season following consecutive wins.

CINCINNATI, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball during the second half in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

A Bengals Replay Of 2022 Looming?

That’s notable for this team in particular because last year the Bengals were 2-3, just as they were when Sunday dawned. And then they strung 10 consecutive victories together before being eliminated in the playoffs.

So this team has history it can become a contender despite a slow start.

“We kind of stubbed our toe starting this race off and we’re going to continue to pick up steam,” Taylor said. “There’s days our defense will continue to lead the charge, there times the offense will reciprocate that, there’s times the special teams will take over.

“I think good teams find ways to do it. “

The Bengals did it mostly on defense against an otherwise good Seattle team. The final four times the Seahawks got into the Cincy red zone they basically failed.

Intercepted once.

Lost the ball on downs twice.

And settled for a field goal.

CINCINNATI, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Trey Hendrickson #91 and Sam Hubbard #94 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrate with teammates after a sack during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Paycor Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Defense Comes To Rescue Of Inconsistent Offense

It should be said Burrow didn’t exactly torch the Seahawks. He outplayed Seattle quarterback Geno Smith, who threw two interceptions, but his 185 passing yards with two touchdowns and one interception wasn’t eye popping.

Having said that, no one was looking at the quarterback sideways like had been the case the first few weeks of the season when he was actually in the bottom third in quarterback rating and passing yards per game.

This game was more a building block.

“Right now,” Taylor said, “we’re at the 3-3 mark going into a bye. Have a chance to get healthy and then hit a surge after the bye …”

After what the Bengals did after being 3-3 a year ago, no one is doubting this.

