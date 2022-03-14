Joe Burrow Gets Some Much Needed Protection In Free Agency

Videos by OutKick
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was the most sacked QB in the 2021 season and it looks like the team using free agency to begin addressing concerns and improve the blocking in front of the quarterback.
The Bengals agreed to terms with former Tampa Bay Buccaneer and free-agent guard Alex Cappa on a four-year, $40 million contract, NFL Network’s James Palmer reported.
Cappa allowed five sacks on 764 pass-blocking snaps in 2021 — the most pass.-blocking snaps among guards last season — per Pro Football Focus. The 27-year-old was a third-round pick out of Humboldt State and saw his best season yet in 2021.
Cincinnati also signed New England Patriots offensive lineman Ted Karras to a three-year, $18 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
The soon-to-be 29-year-old Karras has started 44 games over the past three seasons for the Patriots and Miami Dolphins.
While it seems like Tampa Bay may have some voids to fill, Cincinnati is off to a great start.
Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner.
Signup for OutKick VIP by clicking here, and keep up with all OutKick’s latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.
New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free for up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.