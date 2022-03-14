Joe Burrow Gets Some Much Needed Protection In Free Agency

Videos by OutKick

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was the most sacked QB in the 2021 season and it looks like the team using free agency to begin addressing concerns and improve the blocking in front of the quarterback.

Alex Cappa (65) and Ryan Jensen (66) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images).

The Bengals agreed to terms with former Tampa Bay Buccaneer and free-agent guard Alex Cappa on a four-year, $40 million contract, NFL Network’s James Palmer reported.

After calling Ryan Jensen to convince him to stay, Tom Brady then tried to call Alex Cappa to see if he could convince him to re-sign but it was too late, #Bengals were already on him, according to @AdamSchefter — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 14, 2022

Cappa allowed five sacks on 764 pass-blocking snaps in 2021 — the most pass.-blocking snaps among guards last season — per Pro Football Focus. The 27-year-old was a third-round pick out of Humboldt State and saw his best season yet in 2021.

New England Patriots offensive lineman Ted Karras (67) walks off the field after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 18, 2021, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images).

Cincinnati also signed New England Patriots offensive lineman Ted Karras to a three-year, $18 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The soon-to-be 29-year-old Karras has started 44 games over the past three seasons for the Patriots and Miami Dolphins.

While it seems like Tampa Bay may have some voids to fill, Cincinnati is off to a great start.

