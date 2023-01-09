Joe Burrow Gives All-Time Great Answer When Asked About Bengals’ Championship Window

Joe Burrow is a confident guy, just like every other great NFL quarterback, but what makes him more likable than hatable is his ability to stay on the fine line between confident and cocky. His comments after leading the Cincinnati Bengals to a win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday are the perfect example.

A reporter asked Burrow about the Bengals’ championship-winning window and instead of giving some generic answer nobody would take note of, he went another route and showed confidence in not only himself but the organization as well.

“The window is my whole career,” Burrow said.

“Everybody that we have in the locker room, all the coaches we have. Things are going to change year-to-year, but our window is always open.”

Burrow delivering the cold-blooded comments while rocking a white turtleneck makes the moment even cooler.

Joe Burrow was asked about a potential Bengals window to win after today’s game. His response: “The window is my whole career…Our window is always open.”



Boss answer. pic.twitter.com/AlNJ7q4d41 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 8, 2023

Burrow threw a career-high 35 touchdowns this season, one more than he did a year ago while throwing for a total of 4,475 yards through the air.

While things got off to a slow start for the Bengals as they lost their first two games of the season, they closed out the regular season on an eight-game winning streak and welcome the Ravens to town on Sunday in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Joe Burrow led the Bengals to the Super Bowl a year ago and many are tabbing him to do the exact same thing again with the playoffs officially starting this weekend.

