Joe Burrow Bomb Show: Watch Bengals Quarterback Crushing Baseballs With Cincinnati Reds

If for some reason that whole NFL quarterback thing doesn’t work out for Joe Burrow, at least he knows he can be a designated hitter on an MLB team.

The 2020 NFL Draft No. 1 pick headed to a different Cincinnati stadium on Wednesday when he joined the Reds for some batting practice.

And he went off.

Honestly Joe Cool looks pretty damn smooth up there at the plate – almost like an old school Ken Griffey Jr with that smooth swing.

Imagine if he was in the home run derby? I don’t know if the women could contain themselves! I know MLB is worried about attendance numbers these days, and the Reds are 22nd out of 30th… I’m just saying.

Also, imagine the back-to-back batting lineup power that the Reds would have if they went from sensational prospect Ally de la Cruz into Joe Burrow? Suddenly you’d find Cincinnati on more sports fans destination trips.

I mean if Reds fans are going this wild for Cruz, Burrow would be an absolute hit.

OH MY GOD ELLY DE LA CRUZ pic.twitter.com/QcZnbJh6b2 — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) June 7, 2023

And although NFL fans are loving their stars show how talented they are with their Bo Jackson-like ability to be gifted in two different sports – at least in the form of home runs, you know the Bengals front office was dreading seeing their star quarterback up there.

For someone who only played baseball up until the start of high school, Burrow is CRANIKING his swings up there. Imagine if he tore a lat muscle or pulled something just weeks away from the start of training camp? You’d have Bengals fans boycotting the Reds organization for allowing the city’s hero to participate in such “unhinged activity!”

Me? I just hope we get an amateur home-run derby between Burrow and Josh Allen.

