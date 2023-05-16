Bills QB Josh Allen Is Back To Shipping HRs For The Blue Jays

Videos by OutKick
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen is a monster on the football field and at the plate. Not many athletes can jump from sport to sport with ease, but the 6-foot-5 play-caller isn’t shy to showcase elite athleticism in any major American sport.
Football … baseball … golf, you name it.
On Monday, Allen appeared at Blue Jays batting practice ahead of Toronto’s series against the Yankees. Checking his swing just days after appearing at a charity softball game for the team’s Triple-A affiliate, Allen stepped back on the field to knock a few dingers over the Rogers Centre wall.
According to the team’s social media, Allen stepped up to the plate and went yard four times during BP.
WATCH:
The QB admitted that Bills backup Matt Barkley stole the show from Allen by hitting five HRs in his pre-game at-bat. Josh Allen also got to dap up Blue Jays star Vlad Guerrero, Jr. and Bo Bichette before taking on the Bronx Bombers.
In early May, OutKick’s Dan Zaksheske detailed, “Allen appeared in a charity softball event held at Sahlen Field, home of the Buffalo Bisons — the Triple-A affiliate for the Toronto Blue Jays.”
Who wouldn’t want to walk in Josh Allen’s cleats? Maybe Patrick Mahomes … but you get the point.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok