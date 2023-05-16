Bills QB Josh Allen Is Back To Shipping HRs For The Blue Jays

Videos by OutKick

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen is a monster on the football field and at the plate. Not many athletes can jump from sport to sport with ease, but the 6-foot-5 play-caller isn’t shy to showcase elite athleticism in any major American sport.

Football … baseball … golf, you name it.

On Monday, Allen appeared at Blue Jays batting practice ahead of Toronto’s series against the Yankees. Checking his swing just days after appearing at a charity softball game for the team’s Triple-A affiliate, Allen stepped back on the field to knock a few dingers over the Rogers Centre wall.

According to the team’s social media, Allen stepped up to the plate and went yard four times during BP.

WATCH:

ROSTER MOVE: QB Josh Allen has been recalled from Buffalo.



He homered FOUR times 💪 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/fHr7JQG9XG — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 15, 2023

Josh Allen homered four times at Jays batting practice!👀



🎥: @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/plB1ZAXmWz — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 15, 2023

The QB admitted that Bills backup Matt Barkley stole the show from Allen by hitting five HRs in his pre-game at-bat. Josh Allen also got to dap up Blue Jays star Vlad Guerrero, Jr. and Bo Bichette before taking on the Bronx Bombers.

All three Bills QBs taking in #BlueJays bp today. Kyle Allen, Josh Allen and Matt Barkley. pic.twitter.com/oHRef3CFRT — Ben Wagner (@benwag247) May 15, 2023

#BillsMafia goes #NextLevel



Josh Allen and the boys met Vladdy, Romano, Mayza, Bo, George and Alek! pic.twitter.com/YInOv0P0xn — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 15, 2023

In early May, OutKick’s Dan Zaksheske detailed, “Allen appeared in a charity softball event held at Sahlen Field, home of the Buffalo Bisons — the Triple-A affiliate for the Toronto Blue Jays.”

.@BuffaloBills quarterback Josh Allen was launching balls to the MOON during a charity softball game. 😳



📹: @BuffaloBisons pic.twitter.com/1JX2NglXl4 — MLB (@MLB) May 9, 2023

Who wouldn’t want to walk in Josh Allen’s cleats? Maybe Patrick Mahomes … but you get the point.