Joe Burrow Isn’t Afraid To Be Arrogant: ‘You Can’t Go Out There Scared’

Joe Burrow, like any other great athlete, is extremely confident. Some may say he comes across as arrogant, but he’s not worried about that, in fact, he strives to be arrogant.

His words, not mine.

The Bengals’ quarterback spoke with the media ahead of his team’s wild-card matchup against the Ravens this weekend and instead of using a phrase like ‘confidence,’ Burrow leaned into the arrogance side of things.

“You can’t go out there scared in the moment,” Burrow said Wednesday. “You have to be a little arrogant to go out there in that moment and make plays you need to make.”

Burrow certainly knows what he’s talking about given how successful he’s already been in his young career.

You don’t just lead LSU to a national championship and arguably the greatest college football season of all-time without a little arrogance, and you certainly don’t take your NFL team to the Super Bowl in year two without some serious swagger.

Burrow expressing confidence in himself is nothing new, and it’s honestly why so many NFL fans out there like the guy.

Just after beating the Ravens last weekend, Burrow was asked about Cincinnati’s championship-winning window. Instead of giving some boring answer, took the opportunity to hype not only himself but the entire Bengals organization with his comments.

“The window is my whole career,” Burrow said.

“Everybody that we have in the locker room, all the coaches we have. Things are going to change year-to-year, but our window is always open.”

Joe Burrow was asked about a potential Bengals window to win after today’s game. His response: “The window is my whole career…Our window is always open.”



Boss answer. pic.twitter.com/AlNJ7q4d41 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 8, 2023

You simply can’t teach that kind of self-confidence, Joe Burrow achieved that mindset through experience on the field.

