Joe Burrow Breaks Social Media Silence With Just Four Words About Aliens

It turns out Joe Burrow is fascinated by UFOs and potential aliens just like many other people.

UFOs and aliens are a very hot topic these days, and OutKick readers know that we cover the issues of the unknown like hawks.

It seems like there’s a new UFO story seemingly every single day. A breaking point was definitely reached when whistleblower David Grusch claimed the government had recovered non-human biologics from a crashed craft. He also implied people have been hurt to cover up the truth.

People can’t get enough of UFO chatter, and you can now add the Cincinnati Bengals QB to the list of those who want answers.

Joe Burrow tweets about aliens.

The talented NFL player hadn’t tweeted in more than a year when he fired up X Wednesday with a very simple message.

He wants to see where the aliens are at!

If you’re going to break a streak of silence on X, tweeting “Show me the aliens!!” is certainly one way to grab everyone’s attention. The tweet has more than 4.6 million impressions as of publication.

Burrow might be out with an injury but he can clearly still generate headlines.

Show me the aliens!! — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) December 27, 2023

It’s hard for me to disagree with Burrow’s assessment of the situation. Where are the aliens? What is being hidden from the public? What is up in the sky?

These are questions people have been debating for years, and interest is now soaring. Does that mean there are little green men zipping around the sky?

Of course not, but clearly, Burrow has some interest and questions on the topic. He wants to see where the aliens are at (if they exist) and millions agree.

Joe Burrow sends first tweet in more than a year, and it was a very simple message about aliens. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Are you with Joe Burrow when it comes to seeing the aliens? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. People want answers, and the Bengals QB is now in the mix.