Joe Burrow Actively Recruiting Former Cowboys OL To Cincinnati

If Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow gets his way, Skyline Chili’s going to want to start carrying some extra spaghetti.

Per multiple reports, Cincinnati is attempting to lure former Cowboys OL La’el Collins to the Queen City to protect their oft-sacked quarterback. The thought of beefing up the line and adding yet another former LSU Tiger to the Bengals must have Burrow salivating.

Paul Dehner Jr., who covers the Bengals for The Athletic, notes that Burrow is actively involved in Cincinnati’s recruitment of Collins:

“Bengals quickly moved to recruiting mode on OL La’el Collins and coming on strong with him in Cincinnati (Thursday) evening. Joe Burrow the deal closer is involved, as you might imagine.”

It’s easy to see why Burrow would be so eager to make a pitch to the free agent. Cincinnati’s superstar quarterback was sacked 70 times throughout the 2021-22 season — the third most sacks a QB has taken in NFL history. He was sacked 51 times in the regular season and an astonishing 19 times during postseason play.

Cincinnati had the opportunity to select an offensive lineman to protect Burrow in last year’s draft. Both Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater were available when the Bengals picked fifth, but the team opted instead to select former LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Not that anyone’s complaining, though some additional protection for Burrow would’ve been nice.

Nearly a year later, Burrow and Bengals can have their cake — or their chili — and eat it too. All they need to do is add Collins to the mix.

Sounds delicious.

