Joe Biden’s Dog Won’t Stop Biting People After Replacing First Dog That Was Also A Biter

We have a major situation in the White House and it’s not more cocaine turning up.

Joe Biden’s dog won’t stop biting people and this is becoming an on-going issue for the President. “Commander,” a 2-year-old German shepherd who replaced “Major” as the first dog after Major was kicked out of the White House for aggressive behavior, is now under scrutiny for also being a biter, according to documents obtained by the New York Post.

These aren’t just any bites from Commander. The documents detail at least on incident in November 2022 when the pooch sent a Secret Service officer to the hospital after the First Dog got his mouth around the agent’s arm and thigh. Weeks later, another Secret Service agent had a run-in with the dog and had puncture wounds on his hand and arm.

Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pet their German Shepherd “Commander” in 2021. The dog is accused of seven bites since replacing “Major” who was kicked out of the White House for biting. (Photographer: Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty)

The issues don’t stop there.

In January, a worker at Biden’s Delaware house tangled with Commander and left with a bite mark on his back.

All told, the Secret Service documented seven bites over a four-month period. Officers report using steel carts and chairs to defend themselves against the dog. The dog is allegedly attacking officers when Jill Biden is walking the dog and when the 80-year-old President has the dog on a leash.

The report states on January 2, a Secret Service technician was dispatched to the Biden Delaware home over an alarm when there was trouble between the dog and the tech.

“Commander squeezed his way through the door and immediately bit/latched onto the lower right side of my back,” the agent said in an email to superiors.

In 2021 when Biden’s dog Major was biting people, press secretary Jen Psaki said the dog was just trying to get adjusted to his new life and “reacted in a way that resulted in minor injury” after one of the biting episodes.

“It’s not the dog,” TV star dog trainer Cesar Millan told Politico at the time.

“What Major is saying is that he doesn’t feel safe yet. And if he doesn’t feel safe, he can’t trust. And if he can’t trust, he can’t feel calm.”

And why can’t the dog feel calm?

“It’s a place full of tension.” Millan concluded. “What environment are you bringing your dogs in? It’s your responsibility. It’s not Major’s.”

Enough said.