Joe Biden Under Fire For Calling LL Cool J A ‘Boy’

Videos by OutKick

Joe Biden spoke at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation on Saturday. There, he called LL Cool J a “boy.”

“Two of the great artists of our time represented the groundbreaking legacy of hip hop in America. LL J Cool J, uhhh …” said Biden. “By the way, that boy’s got – that man’s got – biceps bigger than my thighs.”

The term “boy” is considered a racial epithet to describe a black man. And Biden’s comments have drawn criticism for that.

Fox News Digital compiled a list of responses to the speech, including a comment from contributor Leo Terrell:

“Joe Biden has historically expressed racial hostility toward black Americans. This is well documented. His racial comments have been excused by the Democrats, especially black Democrats.

“For example, (Rep.) James Clyburn (D-S.C.) has come to Joe Biden’s rescue every time he expressed his true racial hostilities. His recent comment referring to LL Cool J as ‘boy’ was not a gaffe but a lifelong attitude of racial discrimination towards blacks,” Terrell continued. “I left the Democratic Party in 2020 because Joe Biden made a statement on a national radio program hosted by Charlamagne tha God where he said, ‘If you don’t vote for me, you ain’t black.’”

Radio host Charlamagne tha God called Biden’s comment “racist” and then named him Donkey of the Day:

“A lot of people are upset that Joe Biden referred to LL Cool Jay as a ‘boy.’ As you can hear, he corrected himself on the spot. You know why Joe Biden corrected himself? Because he’s 137 years old. He fully understands the word ‘boy’ in the racial context around a White man referring to a Black man a ‘boy,’

“See, ‘boy’ is absolutely a White racist word when used in a certain context. And I know that because I’m from South Carolina,” Charlamagne added. “When somebody uses the word ‘boy’ to refer to an adult Black man and the speaker is White, that takes on a whole different point in context.”

Biden’s gaffe, if we are calling it that, comes at an inopportune time when he’s already losing support with black America.

A recent NBC poll found that Biden’s approval rating has slipped from 80% to 63% among black voters.

The declines have reportedly troubled Biden’s team which is “looking for new ways to energize black voters.”

Calling a rapper a “boy” was not one of those ways. At least we don’t think.

As I discussed on Lisa Boothe’s podcast, Biden has a history of strange remarks about the black community — from “You ain’t black” to telling a group of Latinos that they “are diverse, unlike the African American community.”

"The only winning move is not to play."



I joined @LisaMarieBoothe on her podcast, The Truth:

•Not participating in the game of preferred pronouns

•My column on Excused Racism(link pinned to my page)

•ESG

•Media manipulation

•Fear

•Future of mediahttps://t.co/VvZvVSrTo7 pic.twitter.com/yFSUuGpXYC — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) July 17, 2023

Not a great look for someone who routinely shouts that “white supremacy is the most dangerous terrorist threat” to the homeland, as Biden does when he attends HBCUs.

Still, Joe Biden is not a racist. He’s too dense to be one.

He doesn’t know what he’s saying on stage. Biden is a dud. He’s an embarrassment.

And he’s stumbling — literally and figuratively — into 2024.

For the first time in over a year, Donald Trump is now the betting favorite to win the presidency in 2024.

Moreover, a recent Washington Post-ABC News poll indicates Trump holds a 10-point lead over Biden in a potential head-to-head matchup.

Biden is a combination of old, fragile, corrupt, inept, and offensive to black people. Other than that, he’s fine.