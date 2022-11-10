Joe Biden On Brittney Griner: ‘My Intention Is To Get Her Home’

President Joe Biden said he plans to bring WNBA star Brittney Griner back stateside.

However, he said this on the same day news broke that she was being moved to a Russian penal colony.

Biden spoke to reporters on Wednesday and was asked for an update on Griner’s condition and the process of bringing her home.

Biden on WNBA star Brittney Griner: "My intention is to get her home."



“We’ve been engaging on a regular basis. I’ve been spending a fair amount of time with her wife about what’s going on with her,” Biden said.

“My guess is — my hope is — that now that the election is over, that Mr. Putin will be able to discuss with us, and be willing to talk more seriously about a prisoner exchange.

“That is my intention,” he said. “My intention is to bring her home.”

The President went on to say that they have held multiple discussions with the Russians, before once again saying he hoped the election being over would make the Russians more open to negotiations.

WNBA player Brittney Griner has been held in a Russian jail on drug charges since February. On Wednesday, news broke that she is being sent to a Russian penal colony. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden Wouldn’t Get Into Specifics About Griner Negotiations

Biden was then asked if he could talk about alternatives the US had proposed to Russia’s “significant offer” but he declined.

“Yes I can, but I won’t,” the President said, trying to shoehorn a moment of levity into the discussion. He explained that he couldn’t talk about it for obvious reasons.

“I’m telling you; I am determined to get her home and get her home safe,” Biden said. “Along with others, I might add.”

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Griner was being transported to a penal, or exile, colony. However, the US Embassy — as well as her lawyers — don’t know which colony the Russians are sending her to.

That news will not come until she arrives at the colony and they are notified by official mail, something that can take up to two weeks.

