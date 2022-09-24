Joe Biden Makes Bizarre Comment at Speech, ‘She Was 12, I was 30’

The man who received the most votes for President in U.S. history is at it again. Joe Biden took a break from making inaccurate claims about inflation to engage in his other favorite past time, creepily referring to young girls.

This time was during a speech Biden gave on Friday to a teacher’s union, when he seemingly recognized a woman in the crowd and paused his prepared remarks to point her out.

According to the New York Post, that’s when he went off book, “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said mid-speech at the National Education Association headquarters in DC. “We go back a long way. She was 12, I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”

INDEPENDENCE, IA – JULY 04: Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden kisses Ashley Blasberg on her head as her mother Erin Blasberg looks on during the Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2019 in Independence, Iowa. Democratic candidates for president including Joe Biden, Beto O’Rourke, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are celebrating America’s independence in Iowa. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

If you’re wondering what he could possibly be referring to, you’re not alone, though the audience of teachers apparently “laughed and cheered” afterwards, according to the Post.

Although it’s not entirely surprising that an audience of National Education Association union members laughed at a bizarrely creepy remark about kids, considering their recent support for extremely inappropriate content targeted to children:

If major media still maintained even the slightest pretense of intellectual honesty, they’d likely due some investigative reporting as to why Biden’s public remarks are so utterly incomprehensible or why he so often appears completely lost on stage.

Not to mention references like this where he appears to be reminiscing about interactions with pre-teen children when he was a 30-year old man in 1972.

But of course the media has no interest in asking questions about Biden’s mental fitness or his disturbing familiarity with children, just making sure they run cover for his failings and ensure through misinformation and partisan “fact checks” that their political party maintains power.

In a sane world, someone would be asking what Biden’s interaction with a 12-year old in 1972 was, but unfortunately sanity’s long gone.