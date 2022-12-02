Joe Biden Invents New Football Position, Wanders Away with Microphone

President Joe Biden has been up to his usual tricks over the past few days.

The frequently unintelligible leader of the free world has increasingly referenced sports, although as only he can.

For example, not too long ago he lied about why he quit college football.

READ: JOE BIDEN BLATANTLY LIES ABOUT WHY HE QUIT COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The lie, that he quit so he could visit his first wife every weekend, is entirely unrelated to what really happened. Biden’s grades were so bad, his dad essentially forced him to quit.

Somehow, Biden thought it would be a good idea to reference his football playing days again recently.

It did not go well.

When speaking at an event, Biden told the crowd that he played a nonexistent football position called a “flankerback.”

Biden: "As I told you, if I had you running in front of me when I was playing flankerback, I could have been an All American, man."pic.twitter.com/rvPtRXInT5 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 29, 2022

If you’re wondering what “flankerback” is, you’re most certainly not alone.

There’s a football position called “fullback,” or “running back” or even “quarterback,” but no “flankerback.”

“Flanker” is sometimes used, but never in connection with “back.” No matter how hard you try, it just makes no sense.

Biden did in fact, play running back or halfback. Which are real positions that actually exist in sports.

To be fair to the elderly president, he does have a habit of making up nonexistent words.

READ: JOE BIDEN MAKES UP BIZARRE, NONEXISTENT SOUTHERN SAYING

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 26: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on October 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Biden outlined his plan to target and end bank ‘junk fees.’ (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Biden Not Done Yet

But he wasn’t done yet. Not even close.

Wednesday, he spoke at another event and in another fit of senility, wandered away with a microphone.

That actually undersells just how bad it was.

At the end of the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, Biden looked around, hopelessly confused.

After several awkward seconds of blank mental space, Jill Biden and LL Cool J walked off stage.

Biden appeared to be torn between wanting to say something and seeing the others leave the stage, before giving up and wandering off, mic still in hand.

Confused old man takes the mic with him pic.twitter.com/6ANsfoNPrq — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 30, 2022

It’s hard to pick the worst moment of the video, but the complete lack of awareness that he still has the mic might be most concerning.

This is the most powerful man on earth, and he has virtually no idea what he’s doing at any given moment.

Painful, and dangerous.

College football’s championship weekend starts tomorrow, where presumably many flankerbacks will be trying to help their teams win.