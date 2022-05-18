Audit Reveals that Half of Joe Biden’s Twitter Followers Are Fake

If you were click-through President Biden’s follower list on Twitter, you’d find many egg accounts and handles like @person1123445. That’s because most of them are bots. Around half of his followers are fake, a new audit reveals.

According to Newsweek, SparkToro found that 49.3 percent of the accounts following Biden at @POTUS are “fake followers.” The study made this conclusion based on location issues, default profile images and shady dates of creation.

SparkToro defines fake followers as “accounts that are unreachable and will not see the account’s tweets (either because they’re spam, bots, propaganda, etc. or because they’re no longer active on Twitter).”

The finding adds credence to Elon Musk’s claim that fake accounts and bots account for well over the number that Twitter purports.

“My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate,” Musk wrote. “Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does.”

Musk estimates that bots make up for at least 20 percent of all Twitter accounts and could be much higher.

As I discussed with Dan Dakich this morning on OutKick, you’ll notice that the follower lists for users like Shaun King and Ibram X. Kendi include accounts that share the same profile image and exist only to retweet the far-Left blue-checks.

Just like there are not 20 million real humans who choose to follow Biden, there’s no way that there are 1 million breathing people who follow Jemele Hill, as Twitter says. I’ll give her 400,000, with half following only for giggles.

Twitter is a scam. The followers, the retweets, the likes, the reaction, it’s all manufactured.

So about 10 million people willingly follow our president, Joe Biden. 10 million, in the entire world. Take that as you wish.