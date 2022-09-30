Jockey Gets Shoved From Horse During Race In Terrifying Scene

During a race at Saint-Cloud Racecourse in France, jockeys Christophe Soumillon and Rossa Ryan found themselves in tight quarters. Ryan didn’t like the situation, so he threw out his right elbow and shoved his competitor from his horse in the middle of the race.

In the video, you can see Soumillon’s right elbow ever so slightly make its way toward Ryan. At first it seemed like Ryan could have saved himself from flying off the horse, but unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.

Very nasty. Rossa Ryan took a horrible fall mid-race after contact with Christophe Soumillon… pic.twitter.com/m0IqvCsC9F — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) September 30, 2022

While the spill Ryan took looked extremely dangerous, he got up from the turn and was able to walk to the medical van on his own power.

Soumillon has been banned from racing for two months following the incident.

He did apologize just after the race, knowing he made a mistake.

“It was a terrible thing that happened. I was riding my race as always and two of us wanted the same spot. I thought I was just easing Rossa over so I could stay behind Ryan (Moore). Unfortunately on the very soft ground he became unbalanced and came off.”

“I made a mistake and I am upset for my owner and trainer as well as for his, because it has resulted in them both losing out,” Soumillon explained to Blood Horse. “The worst of it is that when a jockey falls like that it could have been a lot worse for him.”

“I’m reassured that he’s okay and when I saw he was unhurt I went and apologized straight away.”