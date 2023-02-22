J.K. Rowing Hits Back At Outrage Mob, Refuses To Back Down

Videos by OutKick

J.K. Rowling won’t apologize for believing in biology.

The famous “Harry Potter” author has been the target of intense scrutiny from the woke outrage mob for one simple reason:

She believes men are men, women are women, the sexes are different and biological women shouldn’t be erased by transgender women.

For believing in science, the “tolerant” left has deemed her an enemy of polite society and has sought to crush her at every turn. In case anyone was worried she might fold under intense pressure, you can breathe easy, because it’s not going to happen.

A transgender author threatened to murder J.K. Rowling by slitting her throat because she believes in biology.



Women are women and men are men.



This is no different than what ISIS does. All good people must reject the violence threatened against Rowling.https://t.co/Gf7YuP6Bd1 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 18, 2023

J.K. Rowling has no regrets.

“I never set out to upset anyone. However, I was not uncomfortable with getting off my pedestal. What has interested me over the last ten years, and certainly in the last few years, last two/three years, particularly on social media, ‘you’ve ruined your legacy. Oh you could have been beloved forever but you choose to say this.’ And I think you could not have misunderstood me more profoundly,” Rowling explained on the “The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling,” according to Fox News.

She further added that she absolutely doesn’t give a damn about how people remember her once she’s gone.

“I do not walk around my house thinking about my legacy. You know? What a pompous way to live your life, walking around thinking ‘what will my legacy be?’ Whatever. I’ll be dead. I care about now. I care about the living,” the legendary author explained.

J.K. Rowing refuses to back down over believing in biology. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

She isn’t going to fold.

It’s very refreshing to see someone holding the line and refusing to break or back down. In modern society, once the mob comes for you, people tend to crack. It’s hard to blame them at times.

People don’t want to lose their jobs, be painted as bigots/sexists/transphobic/racist or anything else you can come up with.

That simply doesn’t apply with Rowling. Why? Because nobody can touch her. She has so much money that it’s comical. She’s worth in the ballpark of $1 billion.

J.K. Rowling holds the line on her views on biology. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

I believe that’s what the kids like to call “f**k you money.” What’s the point of having that kind of money if you can’t flip people the bird and tell them to bug off.

Furthermore, Rowling didn’t do anything wrong. Not at all. Believing women are women is not wrong at all. It’s a fact. Men are men, women are women and there are differences between the two.

I’m not arguing that. Science and biology have declared it. That’s all Rowling has ever claimed. She believes spaces designed for biological women should be protected. Is that really controversial?

Credit to Rowling for refusing to back down. We need more of that spirit and energy in the world.