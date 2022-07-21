Arizona Cardinals star JJ Watt has stepped up to help a woman for her grandfather’s funeral.

A woman by the name of Jennifer Simpson went viral when she tweeted she was selling some Watt gear in order to help pay for her grandfather’s funeral.

However, the legendary former Wisconsin defensive end wasn’t going to let her do that. He responded to her, and told her he’d “help with the funeral” and she shouldn’t sell anything.

Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral.



I’m sorry for your loss.



🙏🏼 https://t.co/gMttmVGZCL — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 21, 2022

This is the definition of a classy move from Watt. The woman is clearly struggling after the death of her grandfather, and she is attempting to get some money for a proper funeral.

It’s an incredibly sad and heartbreaking situation. You never want to see someone struggle like this.

JJ Watt offers to help cover funeral expenses. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Well, the good news for her is that the NFL standout has swooped in to help her out. He easily could have just said nothing and nobody would have noticed.

Instead, he offered to dip into his own wallet to make sure Jennifer didn’t have to sell her Watt gear to fund the funeral.

There’s been a lot of negativity in the world lately, and it’s great to see someone lend a helping hand. That’s what America is all about.

JJ Watt (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Props to Watt for helping out. We could all use a bit more of that attitude!