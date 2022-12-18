Saturday’s bowl game between Fresno State and Washington State was a total dud, but that didn’t stop Jimmy Kimmel from having fun. The 55-year-old comedian and talk show host had a blast.

It was his bowl after all.

No, seriously. A few years back, Kimmel noticed all of the ridiculous bowl game sponsors and thought it would be funny to get in on the action, so he did.

Now, each December, the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl (Presented By Stifel) takes place at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles.

This year, the Bulldogs put a 29-6 beatdown on the Cougars, who suffered from a self-inflicted wound. Wazzu quarterback Cam Ward pulled a Dan Orlovsky and ran out of the back of the end zone for a safety.

Ultimately, the on-field product lacked. However, considering that Kimmel owns the game, there was plenty of shenanigans that kept things entertaining.

“It’s always been my dream to have a bowl game filled 1/8 to capacity,” he said.

Before the action got underway, Kimmel himself took the field in unique capacity. He joined the Cougar Marching Band for its pregame performance and played the clarinet alongside the college kids.

In shock!! An honor to march next to @jimmykimmel 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6T2c8tXjpy — Em (@emfergs08) December 18, 2022

From there, it was Kimmel himself who flipped the coin to determine possession.

Jimmy Kimmel himself out for the coin toss for the @LABowlGame @FresnoStateFB wins the toss and elects to receive. Here we go. pic.twitter.com/UU9Sxci1FW — Alec Nolan (@AlecABC30) December 17, 2022

Once the game got underway, the in-game entertainment was more exciting than the play itself. And considering that it was Kimmel’s bowl, there was always going to be a jab at his rival Matt Damon.

Since it’s the Jimmy Kimmel @LABowlGame there was sure to be a Matt Damon joke 😂 @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/yCtPkF0JOD — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) December 17, 2022

Part of the LA Bowl tradition is its puking camel mascot, Jimmy Kamel. He beat the Washington State and Fresno State mascots in a hot dog eating competition and… vomited everywhere.

Jimmy Kamel = Hot Dog Eating Champ! 🌭 #JimmyKimmelLABowl pic.twitter.com/PPwXOxVRRr — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) December 17, 2022

ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath, who is currently carrying child, joked that she looked just like Kamel. It certaintly isn’t a splitting image, but her joke landed nonetheless.

When you have the same body type as a camel 🤰🏼🐪 @LABowlGame @jimmykimmel pic.twitter.com/STFLdf2ftw — Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) December 17, 2022

In addition to her hilarious interaction with the puking camel mascot, McGrath shared a unique exchange with Kimmel during the second quarter. He asked whether he could purchase the naming rights to her future child, as he did with the bowl game and she didn’t say no…

How do I explain this to my husband? 😂 https://t.co/QpxEI6RPB0 — Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) December 17, 2022

Kimmel was kidding, obviously, but McGrath has some explaining to do either way!